PM Modi congratulates chess prodigy Gukesh, says his journey to top will inspire millions

New Delhi, April 22 Congratulating 17-year-old Indian prodigy D Gukesh, the youngest World Chess Championship Challenger in history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that his outstanding performance and journey to the top will inspire millions.

"India is exceptionally proud of D Gukesh on becoming the youngest-ever player to win the FIDE Candidates! Gukesh's remarkable achievement at the Candidates in Toronto showcases his extraordinary talent and dedication. His outstanding performance and journey to the top inspires millions," PM Modi posted on X.

Gukesh scripted history by winning the 2024 edition of the FIDE Candidates Tournament.

The remarkable feat means that Gukesh will now face reigning world champion Ding Liren in a match later this year, making him only the second Indian after Vishwanathan Anand to fight for the Classical World Championship title.

"Congratulations to D Gukesh for becoming the youngest challenger. The @WacaChess family is so proud of what you have done. I'm personally very proud of how you played and handled tough situations. Enjoy the moment," Anand said in his congratulatory post on X.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also lauded the 17-year-old Grandmaster's tremendous achievement.

"Congratulations to the 17-year-old Grandmaster D Gukesh for becoming the youngest player ever to win the Candidates Tournament, surpassing the record of Chess Great Garry Kasporov, who claimed this title at 22 years of age. With this win, you have not only made history but also reclaimed India's place in the World of Chess. This stellar achievement will go a long way in inspiring the younger generation. As you prepare to challenge the World Champion after this win, the entire country stands by you. Wishing you the very best," said Thakur.

