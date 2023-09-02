PM Modi congratulates ISRO scientists for successful launch of India’s first solar mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated ISRO on the launch of India’s first solar mission Aditya-L1 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

After the success of Chandrayaan-3, India continues its space journey. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at @isro for the successful launch of India’s first Solar Mission, Aditya-L1. Our tireless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop better understanding of the Universe for the welfare of entire humanity, PM Modi tweeted.

ISRO's Aditya L1 was successfully launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh today on 2 September, 2023. Aditya-L1 is the first space-based observatory class to study the Sun and is fired using ISRO's reliable Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

Aditya-L1 spacecraft is designed for providing remote observations of the solar corona and in situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the earth.It is India's first solar space observatory and will be launched by the PSLV-C57. It will carry seven different payloads to have a detailed study of the sun, four of which will observe the light from the sun and the other three will measure in-situ parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields.