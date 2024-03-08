PM Modi Congratulates National Creators Award Winners, Says "These Award Will Turn Out To Be Effective Way of Encouraging Talent"

Today on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the first-ever National Creators Awards. After the award presenting ceremony Modi took X (Formerly known as Twitter) and congratulated the winners. He also said that these awards will emerge as a prestigious and effective way to motivate talent.

"I would also like to congratulate all those who took part in the entire process in the run-up to the National Creators Awards. These Awards are going to emerge as a prestigious and effective way of encouraging talent. I do urge all content creators to keep working hard and creatively and keep making us all proud!" Says PM Modi.

This award was given across 20 categories, including the best storyteller, the disruptor, celebrity creator, green champion, the best creator for social change, most impactful Agri creator, cultural ambassador, best travel creator, Swachhta ambassador, New India champion, tech creator, heritage fashion, most creative creator (male and female), the best creator in the food category, the best creator in education, and the International Creator Award.

