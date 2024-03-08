National Creators Award 2024: PM Modi Present Awards to Digital Talents Of The Year, Here Is the Full List of Winners

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 8, 2024 01:01 PM2024-03-08T13:01:45+5:302024-03-08T13:02:58+5:30

On Friday, PM Narendra Modi presented the first-ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. This award was ...

National Creators Award 2024: PM Modi Present Awards to Digital Talents Of The Year, Here Is the Full List of Winners | National Creators Award 2024: PM Modi Present Awards to Digital Talents Of The Year, Here Is the Full List of Winners

National Creators Award 2024: PM Modi Present Awards to Digital Talents Of The Year, Here Is the Full List of Winners

On Friday, PM Narendra Modi presented the first-ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. This award was given across 20 categories, including the best storyteller, the disruptor, celebrity creator, green champion, the best creator for social change, most impactful agri creator, cultural ambassador, best travel creator, Swachhta ambassador, New India champion, tech creator, heritage fashion, most creative creator (male and female), the best creator in the food category, the best creator in education, and the International Creator Award.


Here is the full list of award winners. 

1. Jaya Kishori received the Best Creator for Social Change Award

2. Kabita Singh (Kabita's Kitchen) received the Best Creator in Food Category Award

3. Drew Hicks received the Best International Creator Award

4. Kamiya Jani received the Favorite Travel Creator Award


 

5.RJ Raunac (Bauaa) received the Most Creative Creator-Male Award

6. Shraddha received the Most Creative Creator (Female) Award

7. Aridaman received the Best Micro Creator Award

8. Nishchay received the Best Creator in Gaming Category Award

9. Ankit Baiyanpuria received the Best Health and Fitness Creator Award

10. Naman Deshmukh received the Best Creator in Education Category Award

11. Jahnvi Singh received the Heritage Fashion Icon Award

12. Malhar Kalambe received the Swachhta Ambassador Award

13.Gaurav Chaudhary received the Best Creator in Tech Category Award

14. Maithili Thakur received the Cultural Ambassador of The Year Award

15. Pankhti Pandey received the Favorite Green Champion Award

16. Keerthika Govindasamy received the Best Storyteller Award

17. Aman Gupta received the Celebrity Creator Award

18. Best Nano Creator award goes to  Piyush Purohit

19. Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) received the Disruptor of the Year Award


What Pm Modi Said ?

At the first-ever 'National Creators Award', Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "Today, those who have been conferred with the National Creators Award, I congratulate them...Around 1.5 to 2 lakh creative minds are attached to this National Creators Award program. It is a great coincidence that the first-ever National Creators Award is being organised on Mahashivratri..."

Open in app
Tags :National Creators Award 2024Aman guptaRanveer allahbadiaMaithili Thakur