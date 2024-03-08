National Creators Award 2024: PM Modi Present Awards to Digital Talents Of The Year, Here Is the Full List of Winners

On Friday, PM Narendra Modi presented the first-ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. This award was given across 20 categories, including the best storyteller, the disruptor, celebrity creator, green champion, the best creator for social change, most impactful agri creator, cultural ambassador, best travel creator, Swachhta ambassador, New India champion, tech creator, heritage fashion, most creative creator (male and female), the best creator in the food category, the best creator in education, and the International Creator Award.



Here is the full list of award winners.

1. Jaya Kishori received the Best Creator for Social Change Award

#WATCH | Delhi: At the first ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Best Creator for Social Change award to Jaya Kishori at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/cJzxGhZbTQ — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

2. Kabita Singh (Kabita's Kitchen) received the Best Creator in Food Category Award

#WATCH | Delhi: At the first ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Best Creator in Food Category award to Kabita Singh (Kabita's Kitchen) at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/uLKEhSoe3W — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

3. Drew Hicks received the Best International Creator Award

#WATCH | Delhi: At the first ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Best International Creator award to Drew Hicks at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/WTWCeQnBRV — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

4. Kamiya Jani received the Favorite Travel Creator Award

#WATCH | Delhi: At the first ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Favourite Travel Creator award to Kamiya Jani at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/zWr0ASWe2w — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

5.RJ Raunac (Bauaa) received the Most Creative Creator-Male Award

#WATCH | Delhi: At the first ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Most Creative Creator-Male award to RJ Raunac (Bauaa) at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/Lae2L8ABNx — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

6. Shraddha received the Most Creative Creator (Female) Award

#WATCH | Delhi: At the first ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Most Creative Creator- Female award to Shraddha at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/EY6jyP8zdw — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

7. Aridaman received the Best Micro Creator Award

#WATCH | Delhi: At the first ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Best Micro Creator award to Aridaman at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/ihmwkqmAzs — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

8. Nishchay received the Best Creator in Gaming Category Award

#WATCH | Delhi: At the first ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Best Creator in Gaming Category award to Nishchay at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/tKDmIfM2W2 — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

9. Ankit Baiyanpuria received the Best Health and Fitness Creator Award

#WATCH | Delhi: At the first ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Best Health and Fitness Creator award to Ankit Baiyanpuria at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/pZkDLMsyst — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

10. Naman Deshmukh received the Best Creator in Education Category Award

#WATCH | Delhi: At the first ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Best Creator in Education Category award to Naman Deshmukh at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/GtjidK7rDT — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

11. Jahnvi Singh received the Heritage Fashion Icon Award

#WATCH | Delhi: At the first-ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Heritage Fashion Icon Award to Jahnvi Singh at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/cjzTGm7vbJ — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

12. Malhar Kalambe received the Swachhta Ambassador Award

#WATCH | Delhi: Upon awarding the Swachhta Ambassador Award to Malhar Kalambe at the first-ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "...Har prakaar ki safai mein kaam aa sakta hai, iss chunaav mein bhi safai hone wali hai..." pic.twitter.com/dszpfZgyId — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

13.Gaurav Chaudhary received the Best Creator in Tech Category Award

#WATCH | Delhi: At the first ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Best Creator in Tech Category award to Gaurav Chaudhary at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/wIJRzlrmAy — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

14. Maithili Thakur received the Cultural Ambassador of The Year Award

#WATCH | Delhi: At the first ever National Creators Award, singer Maithili Thakur clicks a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/JxSoaKhgCy — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

15. Pankhti Pandey received the Favorite Green Champion Award

#WATCH | Delhi: At the first ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Favourite Green Champion award to Pankti Pandey at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/egMaLyR4wd — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

16. Keerthika Govindasamy received the Best Storyteller Award

#WATCH | Delhi: At the National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the best storyteller award to Keerthika Govindasamy at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/TKlZMPACja — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

17. Aman Gupta received the Celebrity Creator Award

#WATCH | Delhi: At the first ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Celebrity Creator of the Year award to Aman Gupta at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/4w9mL8B7yA — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

18. Best Nano Creator award goes to Piyush Purohit

#WATCH | Delhi: At the first ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Best Nano Creator award to Piyush Purohit at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/SdCuK16Iyp — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

19. Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) received the Disruptor of the Year Award

#WATCH | Delhi: At the first ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Disruptor of the Year award to Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/YCXrqLM70E — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024



What Pm Modi Said ?

At the first-ever 'National Creators Award', Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "Today, those who have been conferred with the National Creators Award, I congratulate them...Around 1.5 to 2 lakh creative minds are attached to this National Creators Award program. It is a great coincidence that the first-ever National Creators Award is being organised on Mahashivratri..."