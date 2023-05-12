PM Modi congratulates students who passed CBSE Class 10 exams

New Delhi [India], May 12 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated all students who passed the CBSE Class X examinations.

"Congratulations to all #ExamWarriors who have passed in the Class X CBSE exams. Wishing them the very best for their upcoming endeavours. May they have a bright academic career and also pursue their other passions beyond the classroom," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, he extended congratulatory messages to the students, who passed the Class XII examinations.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, "I congratulate all the #ExamWarriors who have successfully passed the CBSE Class XII examinations. I am proud of these youngsters for their hard work and determination. I also congratulate their parents and teachers for their monumental role in the success of the youngsters."

"I would like to tell those bright youngsters who feel they could have done better in the Class XII exams - you have so much more to look forward to in the coming times. One set of exams doesn't define you. Harness your talents in areas you are passionate about. You will shine!" he added.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced the results of class XII and class X final examinations. This year, class XII girls outshined boys by 6.01 per cent with 90.68 per cent.

CBSE Class XII board exams were held in February, March and April. As many as 16,96,770 students were eligible to appear for these exams.

Moreover, the overall pass percentage in Class X results this year is 93.12 per cent, which is 1.28 percentage points less than last year's 94.40 per cent.

