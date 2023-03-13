PM Modi congratulates 'The Elephant Whisperers' team for Oscar win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated 'The Elephant Whisperers' team after it won the Oscar in the Best Documentary Short film category.

Taking to Twitter PM Modi said, "Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum, @guneetm and the entire team of 'The Elephant Whisperers' for this honour. Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature."

Director of the film Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga took centre stage to accept the honour.

Taking to Twitter, producer Guneet shared her reaction and wrote, "We just win the first ever Oscar for an Indian Production! Two women did this! I am still shivering."

'The Elephant Whisperers' was nominated against 'Haul Out,' 'How Do You Measure A Year?' 'The Martha Mitchell Effect,' and 'Stranger At The Gate'.

The film's plot revolves around a family who adopts two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

This is not the first time that Guneet Monga has brought the Oscar to India. In 2019, Guneet Monga's documentary 'Period. End of Sentence' bagged the Oscar in the Documentary Short Subject.

Meanwhile, RRR's power-packed song 'Naatu Naatu' took India global as it won the Oscar for 'Original Song'.

Team 'RRR' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' both won at the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, making it a historic day for Indian filmmakers and the audience.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor