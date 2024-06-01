PM Modi Continues Meditation for Third Day at Vivekananda Rock Memorial (Watch)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who commenced his meditation within the Vivekananda Rock Memorial situated in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, on May 30, persisted in his meditative practice for the third consecutive day on Saturday. Engaged in a 45-hour long meditation session, he is scheduled to conclude his contemplative endeavor on the afternoon of June 1. Modi was observed clad in saffron attire, with sacred ash and vermilion adorning his forehead, as the initial images of his meditative session surfaced on Friday.

PM Modi continues his meditation for the third day at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Kanyakumari.



As the final phase of campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls concluded, Prime Minister Narendra Modi journeyed to India's southernmost parliamentary constituency in Kanyakumari, where he embarked on a three-day meditation session. This marks Modi's eighth visit to the state since January. Tamil Nadu held its polls in the initial phase on April 19.

Upon his arrival on May 30, Modi proceeded to the Sri Bhagavathi Amman temple situated on the seashore to partake in special prayers. Subsequently, he embarked on a special boat provided by the state-run Poompuhar Shipping Corporation Limited to reach the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, where he commenced a 45-hour-long meditation.

The Vivekananda Rock Memorial holds historical significance, as the revered saint-philosopher Swami Vivekananda undertook a three-day meditation here in 1892. Constructed in 1970, the memorial stands as a testament to his spiritual legacy.