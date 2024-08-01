PM Modi Directs Urgent Relief Efforts as Mandi Faces Devastation from Heavy Rains and Cloudburst

In response to the severe impact of heavy rains and a dramatic cloudburst in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a hands-on approach to the crisis. The Prime Minister has been actively overseeing the situation and has directed top officials to mobilize all necessary resources to aid those affected by the natural disaster. The recent extreme weather conditions have caused significant damage in the region, with reports indicating widespread disruption and destruction. In light of this, PM Modi has emphasized the urgency of providing comprehensive assistance to the affected communities.

Relief operations are currently underway, with teams working tirelessly to address immediate needs and restore normalcy. The government is coordinating with local authorities and relief organizations to ensure that support reaches those who need it most. Two people have died and at least 53 others are missing after cloudbursts at Shimla, Mandi, and Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh this morning. The cloudburst caused massive devastation in the three districts. Many houses, schools, and hospitals have been damaged. Relief and rescue operations are underway.

Authorities have ordered the closure of all schools and colleges in Kullu and Mandi.Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who shared the casualty figures with the media, said officials had been instructed to make all necessary arrangements. "NDRF, SDRF, DCs and officials are present at the spot. We have instructed the officials to make all arrangements. We have also sought help from the army. I appeal to people not to go near canals and rivers. The Air Force has been asked to be ready," he said. Sukhu said the situation is under control, but roads and infrastructure have been damaged, while Manali has lost connectivity. Cloudbursts have taken place in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi too, about 125 km from Shimla. An order issued by Mandi deputy commissioner Apoorv Devgan has said cloudbursts in Rajban village near Muhal Terang has led to road blockades and landslides.

