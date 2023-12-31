PM Modi Emphasizes Fit India Movement In Final 'Mann Ki Baat' of 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his final "Mann Ki Baat" address of 2023 to emphasize the importance of the Fit India movement, promoting both physical and mental well-being. Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) before the broadcast, saying he would discuss "Fit India, health startups and how our youth are adopting Indian fitness styles."

Chess champion Vishwanathan Anand joined the Prime Minister on the show, sharing his own workout routine and highlighting the connection between physical exercise and mental clarity. He stressed the importance of adequate sleep, suggesting at least seven to eight hours as part of a healthy routine.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, known for his dedication to fitness, echoed the message of healthy living, emphasizing the importance of a balanced diet and natural forms of exercise. He cautioned against relying on chemicals or artificial enhancements for physical improvement.

"Our athletes have truly shone in 2023," Modi said, acknowledging India's success in the Asian Games (107 medals) and Asian Para Games (111 medals). "The entire nation stands behind them as they gear up for the 2024 Paris Olympics." Looking ahead, the Prime Minister expressed confidence in India's future. "India is brimming with self-confidence and the spirit of self-reliance," he said. "We must carry this spirit and momentum into 2024."