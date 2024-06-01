PM Modi Ends 45-Hour Long Meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari (Watch)

On Saturday, June 1st, Prime Minister Narendra Modi successfully concluded his 45-hour-long meditation in Kanniyakumari, Tamil Nadu.

Watch:

#WATCH | PM Modi ends two-day-long meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/TY7snigzZI — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2024

Officials reported that the Prime Minister began his second and final day of meditation after offering the 'Surya Arghya' during sunrise at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial.

On reaching Kanyakumari he first offered special prayers at Sri Bhagavathi Amman Temple on the seashore in the district and then prayed before the statue of Thiruvalluvar, Shri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Maa Sarada Devi and Swami Vivekananda.

Constructed in 1970, the Vivekananda Rock Memorial holds profound historical significance, as it was the site where the revered saint-philosopher Swami Vivekananda embarked on a three-day meditation journey in 1892. It stands as a testament to his enduring spiritual legacy.

Concluding the final phase of campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi traveled to Kanyakumari, India's southernmost parliamentary constituency. There, he commenced a three-day meditation session, marking his eighth visit to Tamil Nadu since January. The state had conducted its polls in the initial phase on April 19th.

