PM Modi Expresses Condolences on Sitaram Yechury’s Death, Says “He Was a Leading Light of the Left”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences over the death of Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), who passed away at the age of 72 on Thursday. Yechury died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi following a prolonged illness.

In a tweet, Modi described Yechury as "a leading light of the Left" and praised his ability to connect across the political spectrum. "Saddened by the passing away of Shri Sitaram Yechury ji. He was a leading light of the Left and was known for his ability to connect across the political spectrum. He also made a mark as an effective Parliamentarian. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti," Modi wrote.

President Droupadi Murmu also paid tribute to Yechury, calling him a "committed ideologue" who won friends across party lines. "Saddened to learn about the demise of CPI(M) General Secretary Shri Sitaram Yechury. First as a student leader and then in national politics and as a parliamentarian, he had a distinct and influential voice. Though a committed ideologue, he won friends cutting across the party lines. My heartfelt condolences to his family and colleagues," Murmu said in a statement.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi praised Yechury as "a friend" and a protector of the idea of India. "Sitaram Yechury ji was a friend. A protector of the Idea of India with a deep understanding of our country. I will miss the long discussions we used to have. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this hour of grief," Gandhi tweeted.

According to the reports, Yechury was initially hospitalised with a high fever and later moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He was suffering from a respiratory tract infection which developed complications.

After the demise, the family of Sitaram Yechury has donated his body to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for teaching and research purposes.

The statement from AIIMS read, "Sh. Sitaram Yechury, aged 72, was admitted to AIIMS on 19th August 2024 with pneumonia and passed away on 12th September 2024 at 3:05 PM. The family has donated his body to AIIMS, New Delhi for teaching and research purposes."

Yechury's political journey began in 1974 when he joined the Students' Federation of India (SFI). He became a CPI(M) member in 1975 and succeeded Prakash Karat as the General Secretary of CPI(M) in 2015 and was re-elected to the position twice, in 2018 and 2022.

Yechury was a prominent Indian politician who held a seat in the CPM politburo for 32 years. Additionally, he represented West Bengal in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian parliament, from 2005 to 2017.