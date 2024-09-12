CPI(M) Leaders Pay Tribute to Sitaram Yechury at Delhi Office (Watch Video)

NEW DELHI (September 12, 2024) — Leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) paid tribute to their General Secretary, Sitaram Yechury, at the party office in Delhi following his death today at AIIMS, New Delhi. The CPI(M) flag was also lowered to half-mast at the Delhi office in honour of Yechury.

#WATCH | Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders pay tribute to party General Secretary Sitaram Yechury at the party office in Delhi



He passed away today at the AIIMS, New Delhi. He was suffering from a respiratory tract infection. pic.twitter.com/cUAkUMH9dl — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2024

VIDEO | CPI(M) flag hoisted at half-mast at its Delhi office after the demise of its leader #SitaramYechury.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/2fsqng10eS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 12, 2024

Read Also | Sitaram Yechury Dies at 72: CPI(M) Leader's Family Donates His Body to AIIMS for Medical Research

Yechury, 72, passed away at 3:05 p.m. after a prolonged illness. According to the reports, Yechury was initially hospitalised with a high fever and later moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He was suffering from a respiratory tract infection which developed complications.

Yechury's political career began in 1974 when he joined the Students' Federation of India (SFI). He became a member of the CPI(M) in 1975 and succeeded Prakash Karat as General Secretary in 2015. Yechury was re-elected to the position in 2018 and 2022.

A prominent Indian politician, Yechury served on the CPI(M) politburo for 32 years and represented West Bengal in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Parliament, from 2005 to 2017.