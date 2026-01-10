PM Modi expresses excitement over address at Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue on Jan 12

New Delhi, Jan 10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his excitement about addressing young leaders at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue scheduled for January 12.

Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister highlighted the enthusiasm and commitment of India’s youth. “Our youth, filled with incredible enthusiasm and unmatched passion, are committed to building a strong and prosperous nation,” he said.

“I am very excited to interact with my young friends from across the country at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue. I will meet all of you at this event on January 12,” PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister emphasised that India’s youth, with their unparalleled energy, innovation, and dedication, are the driving force behind the nation’s progress. He said the dialogue will provide a meaningful platform for young leaders from different parts of the country to exchange ideas, share aspirations, and actively contribute to the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

PM Modi also shared a post by Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, who welcomed thousands of young participants arriving in the national Capital for the event.

“Sashakt Yuva, Viksit Bharat! Three thousand energetic youth from across the country have reached Delhi for the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue,” Mandaviya wrote.

Mansukh Mandaviya further said that this vibrant youth power, inspired by India’s rich cultural heritage, is prepared to present its vision for a developed India before Prime Minister Modi. The minister noted that the dialogue reflects the growing role of young Indians in shaping the country’s future.

Building on the success of its first edition, the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026, being held from January 9 to 12, marks a significant step forward. New initiatives such as 'Design for Bharat' and 'Tech for Viksit Bharat' have been introduced, expanding discussions to innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology-driven solutions. The participation of the Indian youth diaspora from abroad adds a valuable global perspective to the dialogue.

A key highlight of the event is its conclusion on January 12, which is observed as National Youth Day in honour of Swami Vivekananda. More than a forum for discussion, the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue aims to evolve into a movement, encouraging young Indians to address national challenges, lead with confidence, and channel their ambitions towards public service and nation-building.

