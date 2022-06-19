PM Modi expresses happiness over inputs for this month's Mann Ki Baat scheduled for June 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed happiness over the inputs for this month's Mann Ki Baat scheduled for June 26, 2022.

PM Modi also urged people to keep sharing ideas on Mann Ki Baat either on MyGov or the NaMo App.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Glad to have received several inputs for this month's #MannKiBaat scheduled for the 26th. Do keep your ideas coming either on MyGov or the NaMo App."

Earlier, on May 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed pride that the number of Unicorns in the country has reached the hundred mark.

Addressing the nation in his Mann Ki Baat programme's 89th edition, PM Modi said the total valuation of these Unicorns is more than 330 billion dollars, which amounts to more than 25 lakh crore rupees. A Unicorn is a start-up worth at least 7.5 thousand crore rupees.

PM Modi said 44 Unicorns came up last year and 14 more were formed in 3 to 4 months this year. He stated that even during the pandemic, Indian start-ups have been creating wealth and value. The average annual growth rate of Indian Unicorns is more than those of the US, the UK and many other countries.

The Prime Minister had pointed out that Indian Unicorns are diverse and operating in many fields such as E-commerce, Fin-Tech, Ed-Tech, and Bio-Tech. He happily noted that India's start-up ecosystem is not limited to just big cities but entrepreneurs are emerging from smaller cities and towns as well. He said that this shows that in India, one who has an innovative idea can create wealth.

The Prime Minister had emphasised that the right mentoring is very important in the Start-Up world. He said a good mentor can take a start-up to new heights... and guide the founders towards the right decision. He said there are many such mentors in India who have dedicated themselves to promoting startups.

Mann Ki Baat is an Indian radio programme hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he addresses the people of the nation on the last Sunday of every month.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor