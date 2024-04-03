PM Modi Expresses Solidarity with People of Taiwan After Deadly Earthquake

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed condolence for the lives lost in Taiwan's powerful earthquake and pledged solidarity with the island nation.

At least nine people died and more than 900 were injured when the 7.4-magnitude quake struck off Taiwan's eastern coast earlier Wednesday. The temblor damaged buildings, triggered landslides and prompted tsunami warnings that were later lifted.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of life due to the earthquake in Taiwan today," Modi said in a social media post. "Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured. We stand in solidarity with the resilient people of Taiwan as they endure the aftermath," he added.

Other world leaders, including Japan's Fumio Kishida and the Philippines' Bongbong Marcos, also offered their support to the democratic island.

Landslides Isolate Areas, Rescue Efforts Underway

Dozens of people remained unaccounted for in areas cut off by landslides triggered by the quake. Rescue efforts focused on reaching those trapped in tunnels and collapsed buildings.

The earthquake was the strongest to hit Taiwan in decades, officials said, warning of potential aftershocks. Strict building codes and public awareness of disaster preparedness are believed to have prevented a larger catastrophe in the earthquake-prone nation.

Strongest Quake Since 1999

Wu Chien-fu, director of Taipei's Central Weather Administration's Seismology Center, said the temblor was the strongest since a 7.6-magnitude quake in September 1999 that killed nearly 2,400 people.

Wednesday's quake struck shortly before 8:00 a.m. local time. The U.S. Geological Survey placed the epicenter 18 kilometers south of Hualien City, at a depth of 34.8 kilometers.

Casualties, Damage Reported

Three hikers were killed by falling rocks in the mountains surrounding Hualien City. All confirmed fatalities occurred in Hualien County, officials said. At least 946 people suffered injuries, with the severity details unavailable.

Local television broadcasts dramatic footage of buildings tilting in Hualien and other areas. A printing warehouse in New Taipei City collapsed.

Concerns mounted over people potentially trapped in vehicles inside tunnels along the main roads leading to Hualien. Dozens of miners were also out of contact at a quarry in the city. Engineers worked to repair the main railway line running south from the capital along the eastern coast, which was severed in several places.