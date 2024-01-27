PM Modi Extends Birthday Wishes to Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma celebrates his birthday on 27th January. Pm Modi penned down the birthday note, praising his "transformative changes" for the state during his tenure.

Pm Modi posted on x," Birthday wishes to Meghalaya CM Shri @SangmaConrad Ji. During his time in office, he has brought in numerous transformative changes for the people of Meghalaya. Praying for his long and healthy life."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed gratitude to world leaders for their Republic Day wishes to India. To celebrate 76th Republic Day French President Emmanuel Macron was the guest of honor. The French President had said: "My dear friend @NarendraModi, Indian people, My warmest wishes on your Republic Day. Happy and proud to be with you. Let's celebrate!"

In response to him PM Modi earlier said: "Thank you President @EmmanuelMacron for being a part of our Republic Day celebrations. Your presence will add great momentum to India-France ties.

