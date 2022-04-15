PM Modi extends greetings on Himachal Statehood Day, says the state turned challenges into opportunities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the people of Himachal Pradesh on its statehood day saying that the state has converted challenges into opportunities.

PM Modi also reiterated the commitment to take the nectar of development to every inhabitant of the state during the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Striking a personal note, the Prime Minister quoted a poem by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and remembered his own long association with the beautiful state with diligent and determined people.

The Prime Minister, recalling the challenges of the hilly state at the time of its formation in 1948, complimented the people of Himachal Pradesh for converting the challenges into opportunities. He praised the state's achievements in horticulture, power surplus, literacy rate, rural road connectivity, tap water and electricity to every household.

He further underlined the efforts to build on these achievements in the last seven to eight years.

"Under the young leadership of Jai Ram ji, the 'double engine government' has taken the initiative of expanding rural roads, highway widening, railway network, its results are now visible. As connectivity is getting better, Himachal's tourism is entering new areas, new regions," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister highlighted the new strides in tourism and new avenues of opportunities and employment for the local people and noted the progress in the health sector by talking about the efficient and fast vaccination during the pandemic.

He emphasized the need to work hard for unlocking the full potential of Himachal Pradesh and said that during the Amrit Kaal, there is a need to take forward the work in the fields of tourism, higher education, research, IT, biotechnology, food processing and natural farming.

PM Modi asserted that the Vibrant Village scheme, announced in this year's budget will give immense benefit to Himachal Pradesh. He also touched upon increasing connectivity, enriching forests, focussing on cleanliness and people's participation in these initiatives.

Commenting on the expansion of central welfare schemes by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and his team, especially in the field of social security, PM Modi said, "Honest leadership, peace-loving environment, blessings of gods and goddesses and people of Himachal who work hard, all these are incomparable. Himachal has everything needed for rapid development."

( With inputs from ANI )

