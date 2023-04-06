PM Modi exudes confidence of BJP win in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Setting his sights on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked party workers not to be complacent as there is a view that no one can defeat the party next year, and slammed the Opposition for a badshahi mindset and insulting poor and backward classes.

Addressing BJP members at the party’s 44th foundation day, he said those fighting an existential battle have become desperate at the exposure of their corruption and are conspiring against his government, which is committed to taking tough steps to rid India of corruption, nepotism and law and order challenges.

Full of hate, these people are speaking one lie after another. They have become restless and desperate at the exposure of their corrupt deeds. They can see now only one way out. They are openly saying Modi teri kabar khudegi. They are issuing threats to dig (my) grave, he said.

Despite being the world’s biggest political party, we don’t have to be complacent. People have already started saying that no one can defeat the BJP in 2024. This is true but as BJP workers we have to win the heart of every citizen of the country, he said.

We should not be confined to winning polls. Our goal is to win over the hearts of crores of people. We have to fight every poll with the same hard work that we have put in since the time of Jana Sangh, he said and lauded the contribution of the party workers.

Modi also accused the Congress and other political parties of being tied to nepotism, dynasty, casteism and regionalism. The BJP represents a new culture of taking everyone along, he asserted. The BJP has taken birth from the womb of democracy, and has been nourished and nurtured with the nectar of democracy, he said.