PM Modi flags off Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express amid cheers & claps

Jalna (Maharashtra), Dec 30 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the new Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express via video-link amid cheers and claps as the train started for its maiden journey to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai from here.

Viewing the occasion was Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, while Union Minister of State for Railway Raosaheb Danve-Patil and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and other dignitaries were present in Jalna.

Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis said that this is the 6th Vande Bharat Express service in Maharashtra and soon its rakes will be manufactured in Latur.

Danve-Patil said the train will provide modern, safe and comfortable travel to the travellers, and it can accommodate 530 passengers in the 8 coaches.

Now, the total number of Vande Bharat Railways in India has increased to 34, and a proposal worth nearly Rs 1,000 crore has been approved for railway track doubling between Manmad and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The work is scheduled to start by March and the survey of the next route has started for which the funds have been allocated, said Danve-Patil, who along with Fadnavis and others departed for Mumbai in the new train.

The Jalna-Mumbai (CSMT) Vande Bharat Express is the first in the series to service the Marathwada region and will link important cities like Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Manmad, Nashik with the state capital.

The fully air-conditioned train has state of the art facilities like automatic sliding doors, comfortable seats in all ranges, ergonomic recliners in chair cars and 360 degree revolving seats in executive class.

GPS-enabled passenger information facility provides live train information during the journey.

Each coach has a mini pantry with provision of mobile charging socket, hotcase, bottle cooler, deep freezer and hot water bottle for each seat with improved accessibility, disabled friendly, each coach has aerosol based fire detection and suppression system, CCTV cameras with improved hammer box cover for easy access in case of emergency, openable windows, fire extinguishers, alarm buttons, talkback units, in each coach and also modern bio-vacuum toilets with touch free facilities.

