PM Modi gets emotional while addressing Chandrayaan-3 heroes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned emotional while addressing Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. India is on the Moon. We have our national pride placed on the Moon, PM Modi said while speaking at the the command centre of the Indian Space Research in Bengaluru.

Speaking at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru, PM Modi said, The spot where Chandrayaan-3’s moon lander landed, that point will be known as Shivshakti. I wanted to meet you as soon as possible and salute you salute your efforts.

On August 23, India has created history with the successful soft landing of ISRO’s third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM), making it only the fourth country to do so, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite. Chandrayaan-3 mission has been on a journey to the moon since its launch on July 14. Chandrayaan-3’s lander (Vikram) has a rover (Pragyan) inside it. Launched on 14 July, the lander module of Chandrayaan-3 successfully separated from the Propulsion Module on Thursday, 35 days after the mission was launched.

A successful mission would make India only the fourth country to successfully land on the moon, after the former USSR, the United States and China, and mark its emergence as a space power, just ahead of national elections next year.