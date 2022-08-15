PM Modi gives 'Panch Pran' call to make India developed country by 2047; speaks against corruption, nepotism

Outlining "Panch Pran" (five resolves) from the ramparts of Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called upon citizens to take a resolve to make India a developed country in the next 25 years and called for efforts to rid the country of corruption, nepotism and family bias.

In his over 80-minute speech, the Prime Minister made a strong pitch for women empowerment and used the platform to send a strong message against "perversion in day-to-day speaking behaviour" and against "casually using language and words that are insulting to women".

The Prime Minister framed the world's growing hopes from India in terms of its tri-shakti and said "women's pride is going to be a huge asset in fulfilling the dreams of the nation".

He said the need of the hour is cooperative competitive federalism. "Let there be a healthy spirit of competition among the states on progressing in different sectors."

Referring to the slogan, 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan', he said in this new phase Amritkal now it is imperative to add 'Jai Anusandhaan' that is "hail innovation".

"Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhaan," he said.

The Prime Minister began by talking about the role of freedom fighters, the leaders who had shaped India's constitution and its early journey and spoke specifically of some women and tribal leaders.

He said there should be a "feeling of hatred" against the corrupt in society and antipathy for those who indulge in nepotism and family bias. PM Modi said there is a need to liberate the country from "family mentality and move towards taking the country forward on the basis of merit".

Referring to the Amrit Kaal - the next 25 years till 2047 when India will be marking 100 years of Independence - the Prime Minister urged people to focus on 'Panch Pran' (five vows).

He said the country has met various challenges in the past 75 years and there were certain unfulfilled dreams, "the next 25 years are very significant for our country".

"That's why today as I am talking about the strength of 130 crore countrymen, witnessing their dreams and feeling their resolutions from the ramparts of Red Fort, I believe we must focus our attention on the 'Panch Pran' for the coming 25 years. You have to concentrate on your resolve and strength. And we must take up the responsibility of fulfilling all the dreams of the freedom fighters by embracing those 'Panch Pran' by 2047 when the country celebrates 100 years of independence."

He said the first vow is for the people to move ahead with a big resolve for a "developed India". "We should not settle for anything less than that," he said

The second resolve is that "in no part of our existence, not even in the deepest corners of our mind or habits should there be any ounce of slavery".

"It should be nipped there itself. Now, 100 per cent, this slavery of hundreds of years has kept us bound, has forced us to keep our emotions tied up, has developed distorted thinking in us. We have to liberate ourselves from the slavery mindset which is visible in innumerable things within and around us."

PM Modi said the third resolve is "we should feel proud of our heritage and legacy".

"Since it is this same legacy which had given India its golden period in the past. And it is this legacy that has an innate capability of transforming itself with time. It is this rich heritage that transcends tests of tide and times. It embraces the new. And hence we should be proud of this heritage."

He said the fourth resolve, which is equally important is unity and solidarity.

"Amongst 130 million countrymen when there is harmony and bonhomie, unity becomes its strongest virtue. 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' - is one of the unifying initiatives to actuate the dream of the fourth Pran," he said.

PM Modi said the fifth vow is the "duty of the citizens, in which even the Prime Minister, Chief Minister cannot be an exclusion as they are also responsible citizens and have a duty towards the nation".

"This virtue is going to be the vital life force if we want to achieve the dreams we have for the next 25 years," he said.

Describing India as the mother of all democracy, he said "when those who have democracy pulsating in their mind walk with determination and resolve, it augurs doom for the most powerful sultanates of the world".

PM Modi, who is the first Prime Minister born after Independence, said he had left no stone unturned to reach the corners and fulfil Mahatma Gandhi's vision of inclusion.

"I have committed myself to his vision of empowering and uplifting the person sitting at the last mile," he said.

Lauding India's emergence as an aspirational society, PM Modi said "being an aspirational society is the biggest asset for any nation".

"And we are proud that today every corner of India, every section and strata of our society is brimming with aspirations," he added.

The Prime Minister referred to the enthusiastic participation of people in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

The Prime Minister said 130 crore countrymen after several decades of experience have shown the world the importance of a stable government, the power of political stability, policies and how trust develops in the policies.

"The world, too, is now able to understand it. And now when there is political stability, dynamism in policies, speed in decision making, ubiquity and universal trust, then everyone becomes a partner in development."

"We started our journey with the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, but gradually the countrymen have added more colours to it with Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas. So, we have seen our collective power and collective potential," he added.

He said Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated with the campaign to build 75 Amrit Sarovars in every district today.

The Prime Minister spoke of India's fight against COVID-19 and efforts for environment conservation and boosting the income of farmers.

"Experience tells us that we can achieve our goals once we are determined."

He lauded the new National Education Policy and laid a thrust on the role of Indian languages.

"How long will the world continue to distribute certificates to us? How long will we live on the certificates of the world? Shall we not set our own standards? Can a country of 130 crores not make an effort to exceed its standards? Under no circumstances should we try to look like others. It should be our temperament to grow with our own potential. We want freedom from slavery. The element of slavery should not remain in our mind even under the distant seven seas."

"I look with hope the way the new National Education Policy has been formulated with a lot of brainstorming, with the exchange of ideas from various people and is at the root of the country's education policy. The skill that we have emphasized is such a power, which will give us the strength to be free from slavery."

The Prime Minister spoke about the growing recognition of India's traditional foods including millets.

"Our heritage is being appreciated around the world today. Let us learn to be proud of it. We have a lot to offer to the world."

"Today the world is facing a severe crisis due to conflicts caused by the attitude of one upmanship- the reason of all tensions. We have the wisdom to resolve this. Our scholars have said "Ekam Sat Vipra Bahudha Vadanti" meaning that absolute Truth is one but it is manifested differently. This is our glory."

Emphasising unity and solidarity, he said "we need to celebrate the diversity of our huge country".

"The peaceful co-existence of innumerable traditions and creeds is our pride. For us all are equal. No one is inferior or superior; all are our own. This feeling of oneness is important for unity."

The Prime Minister said he was sharing an agony and it hurts him to say that "we have witnessed a perversion in our day-to-day speaking behaviour".

"We have been casually using expletives and cuss words which are abusive and against our women. Can we not pledge to get rid of every behaviour, culture that humiliates and demeans women in our daily life? Women's pride is going to be a huge asset in fulfilling the dreams of the nation. I see this power and therefore I am insistent on it," he said.

PM Modi said if everyone performs the duties of a citizen, the country can achieve the desired goals ahead of time.

He noted that for the first time after 75 years, the Made in India cannon has saluted the Tricolor from the Red Fort.

He said the resolution of the country is not small when the armed forces make a list and decide not to import 300 defence products.

The Prime Minister said that the PLI scheme is bringing new technology and creating new employment opportunities and laid thrust on India becoming self-reliant in the energy sector.

He said the country has to take products to the world with zero defect. "We have to be proud of Swadeshi".

The Prime Minister said the country is set to enter the 5G era and added that in the field of IT, India has become a force to reckon with globally.

"We have the competencies to contribute in this tech-age. We must acknowledge and strengthen the potential of our small farmers, entrepreneurs, small and medium sized enterprises, cottage industries, micro industries, street vendors, domestic labourers, daily wagers, auto-rickshaw drivers, bus service providers etc. These form the largest population who need to be empowered."

He said country's 'nari shakti' is coming forward with new strength and a new belief in every walk of life, whether it is the playground or the battlefield.

"I can see the manifold contribution of 'Nari Shakti', my mothers, sisters and daughters, in the next 25 years compared to the contribution in the 75 years of India's journey. The more we pay attention to this aspect, the more opportunities and facilities we provide to our daughters, they will return us much more than that. They will take the country to a new height."

The Prime Minister said people have to fight against corruption with all might and the government has taken steps from welfare money going in the wrong hands.

"Those who fled the country after looting banks during the tenure of the previous government, we have seized their property and are trying to get them back. Some have been forced to go behind the bars. We are trying to ensure that those who looted the country are compelled to return," he said.

"The corrupt are eating away the country like termites. I have to fight against it, intensify the fight and have to take it to a decisive point. So, my 130 crore countrymen, please bless me and support me! Today I have come to seek your support and cooperation so that I can fight this battle. I hope the country becomes victorious in this war," he added.

The Prime Minister said it is "truly a sad state of affairs that even after conviction in corruption cases in the court of law or those who were jailed for such cases, some people stoop so low even to glorify them".

"Till there is a feeling of hatred against corrupt ones in society, this kind of mindset is not going to end," he said.

The Prime Minister said when he talks about nepotism or dynasty, people think he was talking only about nepotism and family bias in politics, "but the reality is that this malaise has spread into all institutions of the country, which adversely affects the talent and opportunities".

"All of us have to work hard on fighting nepotism by becoming more aware and creating an antipathy for this. In politics too, family bias or dynasty has done the most injustice to the country's strength. It becomes a way to benefit only the family and has no connection towards the national good. Let us all join hands for the purification and cleansing of Indian politics and for the cleansing of all the institutions of India."

The Prime Minister urged the countrymen to start the 'Amrit Kaal' by nurturing new possibilities, realizing new resolutions and moving ahead with confidence.

