PM Modi graces Arabian Gulf Cup opening ceremony in Kuwait as 'Guest of Honour'

New Delhi, Dec 22 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has attended the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup in Kuwait as the 'Guest of Honour,' following an invitation from Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of Kuwait.

PM Modi arrived in Kuwait on Saturday afternoon, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the Gulf nation in 43 years.

The Prime Minister shared glimpses of his visit on social media and said the grand sporting event "celebrates the spirit of football in the region".

"Attended the opening ceremony of the Arabian Gulf Cup. This grand sporting event celebrates the spirit of football in the region. I thank His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of Kuwait, for inviting me to witness this event," PM shared on X.

Kuwait is hosting the biennial Arabian Gulf Cup with participation from eight countries, including GCC nations, Iraq, and Yemen. This football tournament is one of the most prominent sporting events in the region. Kuwait has won the tournament maximum times among the participating countries.

In the opening match of the football championship, Kuwait draws with Oman 1-1.

The Kuwait national team did not take advantage of its lead in the score in front of its fans at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, with a goal scored by Yousef Nasser in the 34th minute.

Oman equalised with a goal by Issam Al-Subhi in the 42nd minute, so each team got a point at the start of their journey in Group One.

The Kuwaiti national team also failed to break a historical complex, as it has not achieved victory over its Omani counterpart for 26 years, since winning 5-1 on November 9, 1998 in the 14th Gulf Championship.

Afterwards, Oman achieved 10 victories, and the two teams tied 5 times in various continental and Gulf tournaments.

Kuwait will play its second match against the UAE next Tuesday, while the Oman national team will meet Qatar, the champion of the last two editions of the Asian Cup.

