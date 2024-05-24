PM Modi Has Accepted Excise Policy Case Is Wrong, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted during a virtual press conference on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted that excise policy case is wrong. Kejriwal said that everyone arrested in connection with the issue should be freed. He further highlighted that the BJP has consistently alleged a scam in this regard.

"They are screaming for two years that there is a liquor scam claiming it was to the tune of Rs 100 crore, but not even a penny has been recovered," said Kejriwal, who is out on interim bail till June 1 in the case.

During an interview yesterday, the Prime Minister was questioned about Kejriwal's assertion that no evidence had been discovered in the case. Responding to this, the PM remarked that no funds were recovered because Kejriwal is a seasoned thief. This acknowledgment, according to Kejriwal, signifies that no retrieval of funds was made.

"To hide it, he said Kejriwal is an 'anubhavi chor'. This is just an excuse to prove the wrong arrests right. When you have accepted that excise scam is wrong, please release those who have been arrested," said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener.