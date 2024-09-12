PM Modi, HM Shah head star-studded BJP campaigners' list for Haryana polls

New Delhi, Sep 12 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced a star-studded list of 40 campaigners for the October 5 Assembly elections in Haryana, including heavyweights like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J.P. Nadda, and a bevy of senior leaders comprising Union Ministers, MPs, Chief Ministers and former CMs.

The BJP announced its list of 90 candidates for the Haryana polls in three parts, the last of which was issued on Wednesday night with Thursday being the last date for submission of nominations.

The campaigners' list announced on Thursday includes the names of Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Manohar Lal Khattar (former Haryana Chief Minister), Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Piyush Goyal, among others.

The Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states who have been named in the list of campaigners are Nayab Singh Saini (Haryana), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Bhajan Lal Sharma (Rajasthan), and Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand).

The list also includes the names of notable BJP leaders like Anurag Singh Thakur (Lok Sabha MP from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh), Hema Malini (LS MP from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh), Biplab Kumar Deb (Rajya Sabha MP and former Tripura CM), and Rao Inderjit Singh (Gurgaon MP and Union MoS), among other seasoned leaders.

An interesting name spotted in the list is that of wrestler-turned-politician Babita Phogat -- the cousin sister of Vinesh Phogat who is contesting the Haryana Assembly polls on a Congress ticket from Julana.

Elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 5. The ballots will be counted on October 8.

Here is the complete list of BJP campaigners for the Haryana polls:

1. Narendra Modi

2. J.P. Nadda

3. Rajnath Singh

4. Amit Shah

5. Nitin Gadkari

6. Nayab Singh Saini

7. Mohan Lal Badoli

8. Manohar Lal Khattar

9. Shivraj Singh Chouhan

10. Dharmendra Pradhan

11. Yogi Adityanath

12. Satish Poonia

13. Biplab Kumar Deb

14. Surendra Singh Nagar

15. Piyush Goyal

16. Arjun Ram Meghwal

17. Hardeep Singh Puri

18. Sudha Yadav

19. Bhajan Lal Sharma

20. Mohan Yadav

21. Pushkar Singh Dhami

22. Himanta Biswa Sarma

23. Rao Inderjit Singh

24. Krishan Pal Gurjar

25. Vasundhara Raje Scindia

26. Smriti Z. Irani

27. Jairam Thakur

28. Ravneet Singh Bittu

29. Anurag Thakur

30. Diya Kumari

31. Hema Malini

32. Kiran Choudhry

33. Naveen Jindal

34. Dharambir Singh

35. Ashok Tanwar

36. Manoj Tiwari

37. Sanjeev Balyan

38. Kuldeep Bishnoi

39. Ram Chander Jangra

40. Babita Phogat

