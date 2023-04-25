PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Daman

Daman [India], April 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow in Daman on Tuesday.

People queued up on both sides of the road through which the Prime Minister's cavalcade passed and cheered for him.

While riding in an open-top vehicle, PM Modi greeted people by waving his hands.

Earlier, Prime Minister inaugurated Devka Seafront in Daman. He interacted with the construction workers in Daman.

The 5.45 km Seafront built at a cost of around Rs 165 crore is one of its kind coastal promenade in the country.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Seafront is expected to boost the local economy and attract more tourists to the region, making it a hub for leisure and recreation activities.

The Seafront has been transformed into a world-class tourist destination. It includes smart lighting, parking facilities, gardens, food stalls, recreational areas and provision for luxury tent cities in future.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi arrived in Silvassa and unveiled 96 development projects worth over Rs 4,850 crore.

PM Modi interacted with construction workers who were engaged in the construction of the NAMO Medical Education and Research Institute here.

The Medical Education and Research Institute is expected to transform healthcare services in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

The state-of-the-art medical college includes the latest research centres, a 24x7 central library equipped with access to national and international journals, specialised medical staff, medical labs, smart lecture halls, research labs, an anatomy museum, a clubhouse, sports facilities as well as residences for students and faculty members.

Prime Minister handed over house keys to some of the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) at a function in Silvassa.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor