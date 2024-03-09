PM Modi holds roadshow in Varanasi amid rousing reception

Varanasi, March 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Varanasi where he held a roadshow.

The Prime Minister was received at his Parliamentary constituency -- from where he is set to contest the Lok Sabha polls for the third time in a row -- by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Choudhary.

PM Modi was accorded a grand welcome by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers as his convoy passed through the Babatpur area towards Varanasi. A lot of excitement was noticed among the public over the Prime Minister's visit to Varanasi.

The BJP workers raised slogans of 'Har Har Mahadev' while chants of 'Modi Modi' were also heard. People were seen holding posters displaying PM Modi's photographs.

The women sang songs like 'Jo Ram Ko Laaye Hai, Hum Unko Laayenge' {We will bring the one (to power) who brought Lord Ram}, referring to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Accompanied by CM Adityanath, the Prime Minister also offered prayers at the famed Kashi Vishwanath temple here.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor