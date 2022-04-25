PM Modi honoured with 'Sanman Patra' from Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honoured with "Sanman Patra" from Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib, informed BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday.

Sirsa further thanked Jathedar Kulwant Singh for honouring the Prime Minister and acknowledging his actions for the community.

"PM Narendra Modi honoured with "Sanman Patra" from Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib (one of 5 Takhts). It reflects the respect and affection he has earned from Sikh Sangat. We thank revered Jathedar Kulwant Singh for honouring our PM and acknowledging his actions for the community," Sirsa said in a tweet.

( With inputs from ANI )

