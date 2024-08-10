PM Modi in Wayanad Today: Prime Minister To Visit Landslides-Hit Areas of Kerala for Relief and Rehabilitation Review

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Wayanad to assess the current relief and rehabilitation efforts and meet with survivors of the recent landslides in the area. Officials have announced that Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and senior state government officials will greet Prime Minister Modi upon his arrival in Kannur around 11 am. This will be followed by an aerial survey of the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad.

PM Modi's Visit to Wayanad: Full Schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Kerala's Kannaur at approximately 11am on Saturday, August 10. He will then conduct an aerial survey of the landslide-affected regions in Wayanad. Following this, Modi is scheduled to visit the on-ground locations impacted by the landslides around 12:15pm, where he will receive a briefing from rescue teams about the ongoing evacuation operations.

Subsequently, the Prime Minister will visit a relief camp and hospital where survivors are receiving rehabilitation. Modi plans to interact with those affected by the disaster and hear their concerns. Finally, he will chair a review meeting to receive a detailed briefing on the incident and the current relief efforts, according to an official release.

On July 30, massive landslides struck Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad, causing extensive devastation. The tragic events have claimed the lives of over 400 individuals, with 150 still reported missing. The final death toll will be confirmed once DNA results of the recovered bodies are processed, as stated by the Chief Minister.