PM Modi in Yavatmal, to unveil projects worth Rs 35,000 cr for Maha

Mumbai, Feb 28 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on Wednesday evening to inaugurate-dedicate multiple projects-schemes across sectors worth nearly Rs 35,000 crore in Yavatmal town in Vidarbha region, officials said here.

These include infrastructure projects of railways, roads and irrigation worth over Rs 4,900 crore, releasing 16th installment of around Rs 21,000 crore under the PM-KISAN, second and third installment of Rs 3,800 crore under Namo Shetkari MahaSanman Nidhi, disburse Rs 825 crore of Revolving Fund to 550,000 women Self-Help Groups, launch the Modi Awaas Gharkul Yojana and distribute one crore Ayushman Cards.

Scheduled to land in Yavatmal -- the hotbed of farmland suicides -- at around 4.30 p.m., the Prime Minister will dedicate multiple development projects of Rs 4,900 crore there and release the benefits under PM-KISAN plus other schemes at a public programme, where over two lakh women are expected to join.

Through direct transfer to beneficiaries, the PM will release the 16th installment of Rs 21,000 crore that will signify transfer of more than Rs three lakh crore to over 11 crore farmer families.

The second-and-third installment of Namo Shetkari MahaSanman Nidhi worth around Rs 3,800 crore will benefit 88 lakh farmers in Maharashtra and provide an additional amount of Rs 6,000 per year to the beneficiaries.

A Revolving Fund of Rs 825 crore shall be given to 5,50,000 women’s SHGs in the state, in addition to the Revolving Fund provided under the government’s National Rural Livelihood Mission.

The Revolving Fund is extended to SHGs to promote money-lending within the SHGs by rotational basis to increase annual income of poor households by promoting women-led micro-enterprises at the village level.

PM Modi will initiate distribution of one crore Ayushman Cards across Maharashtra, which will reach welfare schemes to the poor to realise the Prime Minister’s vision of 100 per cent saturation of all government schemes.

The Modi Awaas Gharkul Yojana for OBC category which envisages the construction of a total 10 lakh houses from 2023-2024 to 2025-2026 will be launched and the PM will transfer the first installment of Rs 375 crore to 2.5 lakh beneficiaries of the Yojana.

PM Modi will dedicate multiple irrigation projects in Marathwada and Vidarbha regions which are developed at a cost of more than Rs 2,750 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojna (PMKSY) and Baliraja Jal Sanjeevani Yojana (BJSY).

The PM will inaugurate several rail projects worth more than Rs 1300 crore, including Wardha-Kalamb broad gauge line (part of Wardha-Yavatmal-Nanded new broad gauge line project) and New Ashti - Amalner broad gauge line (part of Ahmednagar-Beed-Parli new broad gauge line project) to boost connectivity in the two regions.

The Prime Minister will virtually flag off two train services, one connecting Kalamb and Wardha, and another linking Amalner and New Ashti, which will prove a boon to students, traders and daily commuters of the region.

On the roads front, the PM will dedicate projects, including the four-laning of the Warora-Wani section of NH-930, road upgradation projects for important roads connecting Sakoli-Bhandara and Salaikhurd-Tirora, and also inaugurate a statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay in Yavatmal town, among other engagements in the state.

