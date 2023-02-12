PM Modi inaugurates 246 km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and laid foundation stone for road projects worth more than Rs 18,100 crores in Rajasthan's Dausa.

According to officials, the 246 km long Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore.

Opening of this section will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from 5 hours to around 3.5 hours and provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region.

Delhi Mumbai Expressway will be India's longest expressway with a length of 1,386 km. It will reduce the travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 per cent from 1,424 km to 1,242 Km and travel time will be reduced by 50 per cent from 24 hours to 12 hours.

It will pass through six states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.

The Expressway will also serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 ports, 8 major airports and 8 multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) along with spurs to new upcoming greenfield airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport and JNPT port.

The Expressway will have a catalytic impact in the developmental trajectory of all adjoining regions, thus contributing in a major way in the economic transformation of the country.

"Prime Minister's emphasis on the building of excellent road infrastructure as an engine of growth, development and connectivity in New India, is being realised by the construction of a number of ongoing world-class Expressways across the country," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said earlier in a statement.

"Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is one such project and its first completed section, Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot, will be dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister," the PMO said.

( With inputs from ANI )

