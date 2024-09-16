PM Modi inaugurates 2nd phase of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Extension (Watch Video)

After the inauguration, the Prime Minister, along with Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, took a metro ride from Section 1 Metro Station to GIFT City Metro Station. Later on, the Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 8,000 crores in Ahmedabad.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of several key projects, including the quadrupling of the Samakhiali-Gandhidham and Gandhidham-Adipur railway lines, the development of iconic roads in AMC, Ahmedabad, and the construction of flyover bridges over Bakrol, Hathijan, Ramol, and Panjarpol Junction.

He will inaugurate a 30 MW solar system and a 35 Megawatt BESS Solar PV Project at Kutch Lignite Thermal Power Station, Kutch, and 220 Kilovolt substations at Morbi and Rajkot.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project



Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were also present. pic.twitter.com/mXEayEmWRh — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2024

The Prime Minister is also set to launch the Single Window IT System (SWITS) of the International Financial Services Centres Authority, designed to streamline financial services. PM Modi will then sanction more than 30,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin and release the first installment for these homes, as well as launch construction of houses under the PMAY Scheme. He will also hand over to the beneficiaries of the state-completed houses under both the urban and rural segments of the PMAY.

Further, he will flag off India's first Vande Metro from Bhuj to Ahmedabad and several Vande Bharat trains, including on routes, Nagpur to Secunderabad, Kolhapur to Pune, Agra Cantt to Banaras, Durg to Visakhapatnam, Pune to Hubballi, and the first 20-coach Vande Bharat train from Varanasi to Delhi.