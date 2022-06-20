PM Modi inaugurates Centre for Brain Research at IISc Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Centre for Brain Research and laid the foundation stone for Bagchi Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital at IISc Bengaluru, said a press release by Prime Minister's Office on Monday.

The Prime Minister tweeted, "Glad to inaugurate the Centre for Brain Research at IISC Bangalore. The joy is greater because I also had the honour of laying the foundation stone for this project. This Centre will be at the forefront of research on how to manage brain-related disorders."

"At a time when every nation must give topmost importance to healthcare, efforts like the Bagchi Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital assume great importance. In the times to come, it will strengthen healthcare capacities and encourage pioneering research in the sector," he added.

The Centre for Brain Research is developed as a one of its kind research facility and focuses on conducting vital research to provide evidence-based public health interventions to manage age-related brain disorders, added the statement.

Eight thirty-two bedded Bagchi Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital will be developed on the campus of IISc Bengaluru and will help integrate science, engineering and medicine at the prestigious institute. It will provide a major push to clinical research in the country and will work toward finding innovative solutions that will help in the improvement of healthcare services in the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

