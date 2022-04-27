PM Modi inaugurates children's heart hospital in Fiji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the shared legacy of ties between India and Fiji is based on a sense of service of humanity and that despite a vast ocean separating the two countries, the culture of both nations has kept India-Fiji connected.

In his video message after inaugurating the Shri Satya Sai Sanjeevani Children's Heart Hospital in Fiji, PM Modi said the hospital will enhance the health facility of the entire South Pacific region, where heart-related diseases are a major challenge, and the facility will be a way of giving new life to thousands of children.

"Not just in Fiji but in the entire South Pacific region, this is the first Children's Heart Hospital. In a region where heart-related diseases are a major challenge, this hospital will give a new life to the children," said PM Modi.

The prime minister said that children will not only get world-class treatment at the hospital but the surgeries will be done free of cost.

Lauding the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative through which India exported COVID-19 vaccines to other countries during the pandemic, PM Modi said, "during pandemic while handling itself, India took care of other countries too."

"Following the principles of 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam', India considers the entire world as one family exporting medicines and essential goods during the pandemic," said the prime minister.

"The shared legacy of India-Fiji relation has based the sense of service of humanity. India could fulfill its obligations during the pandemic based on these values as we could provide medicines to 150 countries and about 100 million vaccines to about 100 countries. Fiji has always been prioritized in such efforts," he said.

He said despite the vast ocean separating the two countries, the culture of the two countries has kept the two nations connected and the relations between the two are based on mutual respect and strong people to people ties. He acknowledged the privilege of India getting opportunities to contribute in the socio-economic development of Fiji.

PM Modi also appreciated the Sai Prem Foundation in Fiji, the Government of Fiji, and Shri Sathya Sai Sanjivini Children's Heart Hospital of India for constructing the hospital that will provide free of cost surgeries.

The Prime Minister recalled that "Sri Sathya Sai Baba freed spiritualism from rituals and linked it with people's welfare. His work in the areas of education, health, for poor and deprived inspires us even today."

PM Modi Modi also remembered the services of the Sai devotees during the time of Gujarat earthquake. The Prime Minister said "I consider it my great fortune that I got the constant blessings of Sahtya Sai Baba and am getting it even today."

Prime Minister Modi also greeted Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama on his birthday and expressed hope that under his leadership, the relationship between the two countries will continue to strenghten.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor