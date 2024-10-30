PM Modi Inaugurates Infrastructure Projects Worth Over Rs 280 Crore in Gujarat (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for a series of infrastructure and development projects worth over Rs 280 crore in Ekta Nagar. The projects aim to boost tourism, enhance accessibility, and promote sustainability in the region.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of various infrastructural and development projects worth over Rs 280 crores in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat.



(Video: DD News) pic.twitter.com/EkquJTkk7H — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2024

The inauguration marked the beginning of Modi’s two-day visit to Gujarat. During the trip, he is also scheduled to address officer trainees participating in Aarambh 6.0, the 99th Common Foundation Course. This year’s theme for the programme is "Roadmap for Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat." The event brings together 653 officer trainees from 16 civil services of India and three civil services from Bhutan.

On Thursday, Modi will take part in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations, paying tribute to India’s first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Prime Minister will offer floral tributes to Patel and administer the Ekta Diwas pledge.

The Ekta Diwas Parade will feature 16 marching contingents from nine states and one Union Territory, alongside four Central Armed Police Forces, the NCC, and a school marching band.

Special attractions will include a Hell March by the National Security Guard (NSG), a daredevil bike performance by men and women of the BSF and CRPF, and a display of Indian martial arts. School children will present a piped band performance, and the Indian Air Force’s ‘Surya Kiran’ aerobatic team will conduct a flypast.

Modi’s visit underlines his government’s focus on infrastructure development and national unity.

(With inputs from agencies)