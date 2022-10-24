PM Modi lays wreath at Kargil War Memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who landed in Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers, laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial and paid tribute to the army personnel who lost their lives here in 1999.

PM Modi addressed jawans as his family and said it was a privilege for him to celebrate Diwali with them. He shared sweets with the jawans during his unannounced visit to Kargil.

The Prime Minister also participated in the 'Vande Mataram' singalong with members of the Armed Forces in Kargil.

In his address, PM Modi said Diwali means the "festival of end of terror" and that Kargil had made it possible.

"For me, all of you have been my family for years now. It is a privilege to spend Diwali with our brave jawans in Kargil," he said.

"The forces are the pillar of India's security. From this victorious land of Kargil, I wish the countrymen and the world a very happy Diwali. There has not been a single war with Pakistan where Kargil has not hoisted the flag of victory. The meaning of Diwali is the end of Atank (terror) and Kargil made it possible," he said.

"In Kargil, our forces crushed terror. I was fortunate enough to be a witness. I was shown my old photos here, and I am grateful for that," he added.

The Prime Minister has been celebrating the festival with soldiers for several years now.

He said while the jawans are protecting the borders, every citizen in the country is working towards strengthening the nation.

"Just like all of you are protecting us at the borders, we are working within the country to fight evils like terrorism, Naxalism, and corruption. 'Naxawad' had taken a huge part of the nation in its grasp, but today that stretch is rapidly decreasing," PM Modi said.

During the Ukraine war, he said. The Tricolour became a shield for Indians stranded there.

"India's respect has increased across the world. It is happening because India is standing successfully against its internal and external enemies," he added.

Prime Minister said the Centre is developing hi-tech infrastructure in the border areas with seamless connectivity.

He said in the age of technology armed forces are ready, with new training, new reforms and new technology

"I commend all the three armed forces who have decided that over 400 types of defence equipment will not be imported but rather be built in India. When our jawans fight with made-in-India weapons, they will not only feel proud but also have an element of surprise to defeat the enemy," he said.

PM Modi said when India's strength rises, it is beneficial for global peace and prosperity.

( With inputs from ANI )

