PM Modi Lies About Muslims Having More Children, Fertility Rate Declined in the Community, Says Asaduddin Owaisi (Watch Video)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday, April 22, took strong exception to the stereotyping of Muslims in a speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi the day before. Addressing an election rally in Bihar, the Hyderabad MP said he would like to conduct a “post mortem” examination of Modi’s speech in Rajasthan, where the Prime Minister tore into the Congress manifesto, raking up an old remark of Former PM Manmohan Singh.

“Modi said Muslims have more children. That is a lie. The fertility rate has declined in the community, and according to official data, it is 2.36 per cent. Though, admittedly, the fertility rate is lower among our Hindu brethren,” Owaisi told the rally in Purnea district. He said that the prime minister “told a lie, as he has always done” at the Banswara rally, Owaisi said the remarks were “divisive”. He said, “Going by Modi’s logic, the southern states may start agitating over having fewer MPs in Parliament, just because population growth is less rapid there, though these states contribute more to the GDP than the north”.

Owaisi Takes Umbrage to Stereotyping of Muslims in Modi’s Speech

Owaisi said, “I may be taunted for having six children. But what about Modi, who has six siblings and his party colleagues like Amit Shah and Ravi Shankar Prasad, both of whom were born in large families?” Owaisi also condemned the use of the word “ghuspaithiye” (infiltrators) by Modi, saying it was an “insult” to the people living in the Seemanchal region of Bihar that lies close to Bangladesh and Nepal, and claimed that in Parliament, the government has repeatedly failed to furnish data on illegal immigrants.

The AIMIM chief also said, “The Prime Minister indulges in dog-whistling against Muslims in his own country while holding his counterparts in places like Dubai in a warm embrace, with greetings of Ya Habibi (my dear)!” Claiming that many attempts have been made in this country to finish off Muslims, he said the British tried this and “we drove them out”.

“In the riots that took place in Bhagalpur, Muslims were slaughtered, and crops were grown on their graves. Yet, the community still survives in that city. “Modi should also remember the example of his home state of Gujarat, where Muslims have survived the genocide that took place under his watch,” alleged Owaisi.