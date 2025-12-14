PM Modi likely to celebrate Pongal with farmers during January TN visit

Chennai, Dec 14 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to undertake a three-day visit to Tamil Nadu from January 13 to 15, during which he is likely to participate in Pongal celebrations alongside farmers, according to state BJP sources.

The proposed visit, coming in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections, is being viewed within the party as a key outreach initiative aimed at rural voters and cultural consolidation in the state.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders said the visit is being planned around Pongal, and would mark the first time the Prime Minister is expected to join farmers in Tamil Nadu for the traditional harvest celebrations.

Party sources indicated that the outreach is aimed at strengthening the BJP’s engagement with rural communities while underscoring its emphasis on Tamil culture and identity.

According to the tentative itinerary, Prime Minister Modi is expected to attend the closing ceremony of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 at Rameswaram, an initiative aimed at strengthening civilisational and cultural links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi.

He is also likely to take part in the concluding event of Thamizhagam Thalai Nimira Thamizhanin Payanam, a statewide outreach programme led by BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagenthran, scheduled to be held in Pudukkottai.

“With Assembly elections approaching, the Prime Minister’s participation in Pongal celebrations with farmers will send a strong political and cultural message,” a senior BJP leader said.

The visit is expected to project the party’s focus on agrarian issues while reinforcing its efforts to connect with Tamil traditions and sentiments.

The proposed visit is also expected to coincide with crucial developments on the alliance front.

Sources said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu is likely to take concrete shape before Pongal, with several regional parties expected to formally join the coalition. During his stay, PM Modi is likely to hold meetings with NDA leaders to finalise electoral strategy and coordination for the upcoming Assembly polls.

The BJP is currently engaged in talks with multiple parties, including the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam.

Party insiders said efforts are underway to conclude alliance negotiations ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit.

Sources also claimed that V.K. Sasikala, a close aide of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, is in discussions with the NDA. While she remains barred from contesting elections, an insider said she is expected to work for the alliance’s success.

Meanwhile, party sources said BJP State president Nainar Nagenthran is in Delhi for consultations with the central leadership, as preparations intensify for the Prime Minister’s proposed visit and the finalisation of alliance and organisational matters in Tamil Nadu.

