PM Modi makes ‘roti, beti and maati’ pitch in J'khand; says ‘this election will mark ouster of JMM’

Ranchi, Nov 4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the BJP’s mega poll blitz in Jharkhand on Monday and launched a blistering attack on the Hemant Soren government, accusing the latter of "stymying" the development of tribal state.

Addressing a mega rally in the Garhwa region of Jharkhand, PM Modi said that the upcoming election will mark the ouster of the JMM government and added that BJP will form the next double-engine government in the state.

He also urged party workers and volunteers to strive hard to empower the party, even at the booth level and make BJP victorious in the Assembly elections.

“Today, one slogan is reverberating across the state - ‘roti, beti and maati’ ki pukaar,” PM Modi said.

Outlining the next two decades as very important for the state as well as for the country, PM Modi said that the state will play a crucial role in realising the goal of Viksit Bharat.

Highlighting BJP’s commitment to the development of Jharkhand, PM Modi said that the BJP government laid the foundation of a separate state for Jharkhand to put it on a fast growth pedestal and also ensure prosperity for its people.

“It’s the Hemant government which is putting impediments in the path of development,” PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister also heaped praise on BJP’s Sankalp Patra for Jharkhand and said that the welfare and security of women residents are the party’s top priorities.

Talking about BJP’s proposed schemes for Jharkhand, like the Gogo Didi Yojana (Rs 2100 monthly for women) and gas cylinders at Rs 500, he said that these will empower the women of the state, much like the Centre’s flagship Ujjawala Yojana.

He also took potshots at the INDIA bloc parties and accused them of betraying the people with fake promises.

“BJP has a track record of fulfilling its guarantees while JMM, Congress and others are a bunch of liars who are befooling people with false promises,” he said, amid loud chants of people.

He further said, “They can announce a multitude of schemes but can never match the honesty and honesty and probity of the BJP dispensations.”

The Prime Minister also extended Chhath greetings to the people of Jharkhand as they begin preparations to celebrate the four-day-long festival.

