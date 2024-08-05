PM Modi Meets All Odisha MPs in Parliament To Discuss Regional Issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met all the Odisha MPs in parliament on Monday and discussed regional issues as well as development plans. In Lok Sabha Election 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 20 out of 21 seats, increasing their previous tally of 2019 by 12 seats. Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) failed to win a single seat. This was a loss for the BJD as they had secured 12 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. During the campaigning, the BJP capitalized on Naveen Patnaik's falling health and anti-incumbency. BJP also utilized V K Pandian's outsider factor to garner the Odia voters.

BJP also emphasized on the works of double-engine government in other states and persuaded the voters to vote for them in both Lok Sabha and assembly elections. BJP successfully secured a comfortable majority in the assembly elections as well by winning 78 seats out of 147. The BJD secured 51 seats way behind the majority mark of 74 and the Indian National Congress secured 14 seats. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls also BJP performed well by securing 20 out of the 21 parliamentary seats of the state, the remaining one seat was won by the Congress.

After a massive defeat in the State Assembly and Parliamentary elections, the 24-year-old tenure of Odisha CM came to an end. BJP Mohan Majhi took oath as the new CM of Odisha on June 12. The Biju Janata Dal had ruled Odisha since 1997 till the election results in 2024.