PM Modi meets Vice-Prez Radhakrishnan, discusses 'wide range of subjects'

New Delhi, Sep 28 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan at the 'Vice-President’s Enclave' here.

“Called on Vice President Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji and had an insightful discussion with him on a wide range of subjects,” PM Modi said on X.

Similarly, the newly elected Vice President expressed his happiness, after meeting the PM.

“Delighted to meet our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji today at Vice-President’s Enclave, New Delhi,” the VP said on X.

Earlier on Sunday, Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan visited Bihar capital Patna.

Addressing the valedictory session of the third edition of Unmesha – International Literature Festival in Patna, the Vice President recalled his interaction with a European dignitary, who asked how India remains united despite its many languages and cultures, to which he replied that: “Despite the diversity of languages, our Dharma is one.”

He described Bihar as an intellectual powerhouse of the ancient world, highlighting the state’s ancient centres of learning, including Nalanda and Vikramshila Universities.

Highlighting Bihar's role in social change, the Vice President recalled the Champaran Satyagraha led by Mahatma Gandhi and the Total Revolution Movement led by Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan, in which he actively participated at the age of nineteen, later becoming the District General Secretary of the movement.

He noted that Bihar has consistently been a cradle of change and conscience, contributing national leaders like Dr. Rajendra Prasad, India’s first President, and Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan, the conscience keeper of Indian democracy.

He said Unmesha signifies the awakening or unfolding of new ideas, narratives, and perspectives, celebrating diversity in thought and bridging divides of language, culture, geography, and ideology. Radhakrishnan expressed confidence that Unmesha will continue to be a cornerstone of literary culture, inspiring future generations of writers, thinkers, and readers.

Radhakrishnan also mentioned Bihar’s rich historical heritage, noting that it was home to powerful empires like Magadha and Maurya, as well as the birthplace of democracy in Vaishali over 2,500 years ago.

