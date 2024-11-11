PM Modi Participates in Igas-Bagwal Festival Celebrations at BJP MP Anil Baluni's Residence in Delhi (Watch Video)

New Delhi (November 11, 2024): Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Igas-Bagwal festival celebrations in Delhi on Monday, November 11, at the residence of BJP MP Anil Baluni. A video shared by news agency PTI shows Modi taking part in the festival at Baluni's home. Baluni is a Member of Parliament from Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand.

VIDEO | PM Modi (@narendramodi) participated in Igas Bagwal celebrations, a traditional festival of lights of Uttarakhand, at the residence of BJP leader Anil Baluni in New Delhi earlier today.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/nokHbLHC1W — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 11, 2024

In a tweet, Modi extended his greetings to the people of India, especially those from Uttarakhand, on the occasion of the Igaas festival.

“Many congratulations to all the countrymen, including my family members from Uttarakhand, on the occasion of the Igaas festival! Today in Delhi, I also got the privilege of participating in this festival at the residence of Anil Baluni ji, Lok Sabha MP from Uttarakhand. I wish that this festival brings happiness, prosperity, and well-being in everyone's life,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda, along with spiritual leader Baba Ramdev, also attended the Igaas festival celebration at Baluni's residence.