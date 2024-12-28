PM Modi Pays Last Respects to Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh at Nigambodh Ghat (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid his final respects to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat. He arrived at the VIP Ghat to attend the last rites, which were set to take place shortly after. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid their tributes, with Rajnath Singh placing a wreath near Dr. Singh’s mortal remains.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi were present to honor the late Prime Minister, as were Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president and Union Health Minister JP Nadda.

The cremation ceremony was led by Acharya Yogesh Kumar Sharma, who confirmed that the rituals would be performed using sandalwood sticks and in accordance with Sikh customs at the VIP Ghat. The ceremony would begin once all dignitaries, including the President, Vice President, and Prime Minister, had arrived.

Congress leaders shared heartfelt tributes to Dr. Singh. Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry praised his lifelong contributions through policies that benefitted millions, while Mumtaz Patel highlighted Dr. Singh's character, emphasizing that he was not only a good leader but also a compassionate human being. Manish Tewari reflected on the profound loss, calling Dr. Singh a renowned economist and world statesperson, and lamented the loss not just for India but for the world.

Before the funeral, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge spoke with Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah, requesting that Dr. Singh's memorial be built at the funeral site. Home Minister Shah assured that the government would allocate space for the memorial, and formalities related to its construction would be handled by a trust.

Dr. Singh's distinguished political career spanned decades, with key roles such as Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, where he spearheaded significant economic reforms, and as India’s 13th Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. His leadership is particularly remembered for navigating the country through economic crises and modernizing India’s economy. After his tenure, Dr. Singh retired from active politics, leaving behind a legacy of steady governance and economic transformation.