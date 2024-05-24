PM Modi pens letter to eminent personalities in Varanasi ahead of June 1 polling

Varanasi (UP), May 24 A letter written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reaching around 2,000 eminent personalities in Varanasi with an appeal to vote on June 1 and also support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Prime Minister is seeking renomination from Varanasi, which will go to the polls in the seventh and final phase on June 1.

The letter from PM Modi has already been received by over 500 persons, including artistes, BHU professors, doctors, and prominent businessmen of the district. BJP workers are going to people's homes to hand over the letter to them.

In the letter, the Prime Minister says that he finds himself connected to the pride and spirituality of Kashi.

The main message in the letter reads: “Bring your family members and organisation people to the booth on June 1. I have done whatever I can with the blessings of Baba Vishwanath, but a lot more remains to be done. This election is special in many ways.”

The Prime Minister also sought the support of the people of Kashi as an MP and son.

