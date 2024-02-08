PM Modi Praises Manmohan Singh’s Rajya Sabha Contribution, Mocks Congress Black Paper As Kaala Teeka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended his predecessor Manmohan Singh's contribution to the Rajya Sabha during a farewell ceremony for ...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended his predecessor Manmohan Singh's contribution to the Rajya Sabha during a farewell ceremony for retiring members on Thursday. Singh, despite using a wheelchair, came to vote, an act Modi praised as strengthening democracy.

Taking a sarcastic dig at the Congress, Modi thanked Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge for presenting a black paper against his administration, likening it to a kaala teeka amidst the government's productive initiatives.

Modi also addressed opposition MPs donning black robes in protest within the House, calling it a fashion parade. He extended his best wishes to all retiring members and expressed optimism that their experience would benefit future generations.

With sixty-eight Rajya Sabha members retiring between February and May, Modi's remarks underscored both appreciation for service and political commentary.

