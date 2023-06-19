PM Modi propels India into international spotlight: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 19 : Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday urged people to embrace yoga as a means of self-discovery, emphasizing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts have led to the global recognition of yoga, which is deeply rooted in Indian philosophy.

Today, the Chief Minister inaugurated a two-day national seminar on yoga, health, and happiness at the MBB Auditorium, Tripura University.

In his address, the Chief Minister stated that every year on June 21, International Yoga Day is celebrated, because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call at the United Nations General Assembly on December 11, 2014, to declare this day as such.

"I believe that yoga is not merely an exercise; it is the philosophy of our country. Understanding 'who am I' is crucial. Through yoga, you can comprehend this meaning. Often, we talk, we move, we read, but we fail to truly know ourselves. Yoga helps us understand ourselves. It aids in the development of the body, mind, and intellect. This is the essence of practising yoga," he said.

Saha further praised the young boys and girls of Tripura who are practising yoga and earning recognition for the state, both nationally and internationally.

Encouraging everyone to perform Yoga, CM Saha said, "Prime Minister, who will be in the US on International Yoga Day and will participate in yoga from there. Our Prime Minister provides us with guidance every day, and through his leadership, India and the world are progressing and India have been recognized by the entire world only because of PM Modi," he added.

Saha acknowledged that initially, some Muslim-dominated countries objected to the celebration of International Yoga Day, but they soon realized that it is not a religious event and have since joined in the celebrations.

The Chief Minister also assured that the issues faced by Tripura Central University, including faculty shortages, would be addressed promptly by the Vice-Chancellor.

"The Vice-Chancellor has highlighted the problems faced by the University, including the scarcity of faculty. Our government will take necessary action to resolve these issues. We aspire for Tripura University to be recognized across India. Several other universities have expressed their interest in establishing branches in our state, and I am confident that Tripura will become an educational hub in the near future," CM Saha said.

