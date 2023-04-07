PM Modi recalls sacrifices of Jesus Christ on Good Friday

New Delhi [India], April : Recalling the sacrifices of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said "may the thoughts of the Lord Christ keep inspiring people."

"Today on Good Friday, we recall the spirit of the sacrifice Lord Christ was blessed with. He withstood pain and suffering but never deviated from his ideals of service and compassion. May the thoughts of the Lord Christ keep inspiring people," PM Modi tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also remembered Christ on the occasion and said, "May this Good Friday fill every heart with love, peace and compassion."

A special mass service is held across the churches on Good Friday including at St. Teresa's Church in West Bengal's Kolkata.

Devotees offered prayers at St Teresa's Church.

Good Friday, also known as Holy Friday or Black Friday, marks the day when Jesus Christ was crucified on the cross. Each year, scores of people gather in churches across the country to offer prayers to Jesus Christ.

