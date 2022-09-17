PM Modi releases 8 cheetahs at Madhya Pradesh National Park, calls it a Historic Moment,,

Eight cheetahs from Namibia have been released landed into enclosures at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno national park by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, as part of the programme to reintroduce the feline in India seven decades after it was declared extinct in the country.The big cats were flown in a helicopter to their new home Kuno National Park in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh where they were released.

Radio collar has been installed in all the cheetahs and will be monitored through satellite. Apart from this, there will be a dedicated monitoring team behind each cheetah who will keep monitoring location for 24 hours, officials said. This is a historic moment. Cheetahs will make us more environmentally conscious said PM Modi.