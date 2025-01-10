PM Modi Responds to Viral ‘Melodi’ Memes in Podcast With Nikhil Kamath, Says “Wo Toh Chalta Rehta Hai…” (Watch Video)

During a podcast with Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded with humor to a question about the viral "Melodi memes" featuring him and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Nikhil Kamath didn't hesitate to ask PM Narendra Modi about Italy!😂#PMModiPodcastpic.twitter.com/BKTHH6YjT3 — The-Pulse (@ThePulseIndia) January 10, 2025

Kamath asks Modi with a smile, "My favorite food is pizza. And pizza is from Italy. And people say you know a lot about Italy... Would you like to say something about that?" Kamath then references the viral "Melodi" memes circulating online, to which the Prime Minister smiled and replied, "Wo toh chalta rehta hai" (That’s just how things go). He added that he doesn't "waste time" thinking about memes or online chatter.

The "Melodi meme" gained viral popularity after a video from the G7 Summit in Italy showed the two leaders laughing together. Modi later tweeted, "Long live India-Italy friendship!" after Meloni posted the video on social media. Meloni captioned the video, "Hello from the Melodi team." The meme quickly amassed millions of views across social media platforms.