PM Modi reviews Kuwait fire tragedy, announces Rs 2L ex-gratia for Indian victims

New Delhi, June 12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a review meeting on the fire tragedy in Kuwait in which a number of Indian nationals died and many were injured, here at his residence on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Modi also announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased India nationals from the Prime Minister Relief Fund.

The Prime Minister expressed his deep sorrow at the unfortunate incident and extended condolences to the families of the deceased. He wished speedy recovery of those injured.

Prime Minister Modi directed that the government should extend all possible assistance. "MoS External Affairs should immediately travel to Kuwait to oversee the relief measures and facilitate expeditious repatriation of the mortal remains," he said.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirtivardhan Singh, Principal Secretary to PM Pramod Kumar Mishra, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor