PM Modi Salutes Armed Forces, Dedicates Operation Sindoor to India’s Mothers, Sisters, and Daughters (Watch Video)

In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the Operation Sindoor, saying he dedicated the bravery of the armed forces to mothers, sisters and daughters of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted the brave armed forces, intelligence agencies and scientists for their role in Operation Sindoor, wherein India struck nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.The speech comes days after India launched precision strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

#WATCH | During his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "Today, I dedicate this valour, bravery, courage (of armed forces) to every mother of our country, to every sister of the country and to every daughter of the country." pic.twitter.com/OYu05bBiPf — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025

India launched Operation Sindoor on early May 7 to destroy nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir. During the operation, at least 100 terrorists were killed.Earlier in the day, PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting, which included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, ahead of a scheduled talk between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan.

NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three service chiefs were among those who attended the meeting. The Prime Minister has been holding regular meetings with top government and defence officials at his residence in New Delhi to review India's diplomatic and military response to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, which killed 26 people -- mostly tourists. On Sunday, PM Modi directed the armed forces that Indian retaliation to any action by the Pakistani military should be "bigger and stronger".



